Batteries Plus Launches National Campaign in Honor of Franchisee

Hartland, WI-In a strong show of commitment to its franchisees and philanthropic culture, Batteries Plus announced a fundraising effort for Parkinson's disease in honor of a multiunit store owner, Leonard Cyphers, whose physician, Ray Watts, is making great strides toward a cure.

Starting October 1 through month's end, Batteries Plus, its franchisee community and Douglas Battery Manufacturing Co. are each donating 25 cents toward Watts' Parkinson's disease research for every discarded automotive battery returned to any of Batteries Plus' 213 locations nationwide. -Batteries Plus