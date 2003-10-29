Wisconsin Bill Aims to Prevent Obesity-Related Suits

<b></b>

October 29, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Madison, WI-Wisconsin lawmakers introduced the Personal Responsibility in Food Consumption bill, which would exempt from civil liability in obesity lawsuits food sellers, distributors, advertisers, packers, marketers and manufacturers.

The bill was referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee and is expected to also be sent to the Senate Committee on Labor, Small Business Development and Consumer Affairs. "Rising obesity rates are a series problem," said Ed Lump, Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO. "But multimillion-dollar lawsuits are not the solution." -Nation's Restaurant News