Menu Changes&#151;Manhattan Bagel Co., Jamba Juice, Buca di Beppo, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hamilton Township, NJ-Manhattan Bagel Co., a 190-unit subsidiary of New World Restaurant Group, expanded its hot breakfast sandwich menu at participating restaurants.

The new offerings include a Tostini sandwich with eggs and roasted peppers served on toasted focaccia bread and an Omelet Wrap in a honey-wheat tortilla. The expanded menu is being supported with newspaper ads, direct mail and point-of-purchases material. -Nation's Restaurant News

San Francisco-Jamba Juice, operator and franchisor of a chain of more than 370 smoothie and juice units, added a 16-ounce beverage size to its menu. Jamba Juice's menu also offers a 24-ounce and 32-ounce beverage option. -Nation's Restaurant News

Minneapolis-Buca Inc., operator of a chain of about 94 Buca di Beppo family-style immigrant southern Italian dinnerhouses, is slated to begin testing a menu featuring smaller portions at three of its restaurants in November.

The entrees, which serve two, are geared to make Buca di Beppo accessible to smaller parties, increase menu variety and improve price value, according to Joseph P. Micatrotto, Buca's chairman, president and CEO. Menu items, which are expected to range in price from $8.95 to $13.95, are still being finalized, Micatrotto said. Buca said it plans to expand the test in early 2004 to include 17 additional restaurants in Pennsylvania, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Phoenix. The chain said it would continue to offer some of its family-style options for larger parties. -Nation's Restaurant News

Honolulu-L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a chain of more than 80 quick-service restaurants, added a new, low-carbohydrate, high-fat and high-protein offering to its menu.

The new Hawaiian Atkins Plate features large portions of barbecue chicken, beef and short ribs topped with eggs on a bed of greens, priced at $6.25 for a regular. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market