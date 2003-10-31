<b></b>

October 31, 2003 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hamilton Township, NJ-Manhattan Bagel Co., a 190-unit subsidiary of New World Restaurant Group, expanded its hot breakfast sandwich menu at participating restaurants.

The new offerings include a Tostini sandwich with eggs and roasted peppers served on toasted focaccia bread and an Omelet Wrap in a honey-wheat tortilla. The expanded menu is being supported with newspaper ads, direct mail and point-of-purchases material. -Nation's Restaurant News

San Francisco-Jamba Juice, operator and franchisor of a chain of more than 370 smoothie and juice units, added a 16-ounce beverage size to its menu. Jamba Juice's menu also offers a 24-ounce and 32-ounce beverage option. -Nation's Restaurant News

Minneapolis-Buca Inc., operator of a chain of about 94 Buca di Beppo family-style immigrant southern Italian dinnerhouses, is slated to begin testing a menu featuring smaller portions at three of its restaurants in November.

The entrees, which serve two, are geared to make Buca di Beppo accessible to smaller parties, increase menu variety and improve price value, according to Joseph P. Micatrotto, Buca's chairman, president and CEO. Menu items, which are expected to range in price from $8.95 to $13.95, are still being finalized, Micatrotto said. Buca said it plans to expand the test in early 2004 to include 17 additional restaurants in Pennsylvania, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Phoenix. The chain said it would continue to offer some of its family-style options for larger parties. -Nation's Restaurant News

Honolulu-L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a chain of more than 80 quick-service restaurants, added a new, low-carbohydrate, high-fat and high-protein offering to its menu.

The new Hawaiian Atkins Plate features large portions of barbecue chicken, beef and short ribs topped with eggs on a bed of greens, priced at $6.25 for a regular. -Nation's Restaurant News