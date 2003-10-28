Online Registration Warning

You've received registrants' information from your Web site and you're ready to blast them with promotion, but read this first.

Don't inundate registrants with too-frequent messages about you, your site, your products or services, new promotions, or special deals. They can only handle so much, and they might be encountering too much already from other sites.

