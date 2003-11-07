Expansion News-IHOP, Burger King, Bojangles', Popeye's Fried Chicken and Biscuits

November 7, 2003 2 min read

Glendale, California-IHOP Corp., franchisor of a chain of 1,149 family-dining units, signed a multistore development deal with Landmark Restaurant Group Inc. to develop 22 new restaurants over the next 10 years in certain areas of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Landmark, which said it plans to open several IHOPs under the agreement by the summer of 2004, is led by Joseph Anthony Kouba, who operates three IHOPs in Los Angeles. -Nation's Restaurant News

Miami-After several years of studies and negotiations, Burger King is preparing to enter Brazil, Latin America's largest market, company executives told the press.

The company, which has restaurants in 58 countries, could open its first unit in Brazil next year, when the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Brazilian market could handle 700 Burger King restaurants, company executives said.

McDonald's, which entered Brazil 25 years ago and now boasts 582 restaurants there, posted sales of 1.7 million reais [some $600 million] last year. -Nation's Restaurant News

Knoxville, Tennessee-Both the Bojangles' restaurant chain and Popeye's Fried Chicken and Biscuits are looking for franchisees in the Knoxville area. Popeye's has identified Knoxville as one of several areas targeted for "major growth." And Bojangles' is under new management and plans to open five to 15 locations in the Knoxville area over the next few years.

This won't be Bojangles' or Popeye's first time in Knoxville. Both operated stores here but pulled out in the mid '80s. Bojangles' Franchise Manager Byron Burns said five Bojangles' locations closed as a result of overzealous expansion plans by then-owners Horn & Hardart, a New York-based firm.

Similar chicken chains such as Kenny Rogers Roasters and Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits also didn't last long in Knoxville. Over the years, KFC has dominated the local market, but it has seen better days. -The Knoxville News-Sentinel