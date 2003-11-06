Understanding Rejection

Why did the job candidate turn down your offer?

Ask the candidate a question about his objection. This will help you understand exactly why they made it and link his thinking to yours. You want to know his reasoning. Suppose you're trying to convince someone to join your organization and help install a new timesaving machine. If he replies "That's too complicated," how can you counter his objection if you don't know what he means by complicated? Don't forget, by inquiring into an objection, you're showing interest in the candidate's concerns.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees