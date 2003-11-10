Bigger Burgers, Lower Expenses Help CKE Turn Profit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Santa Barbara, California-Sticking with the plan of making a bigger, better burger helped CKE-which operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's along with La Salsa Mexican Grill-turn a profit this year. It's the company's first showing in the black since 1999.

Aside from its menu items, including the successful "Six Dollar Burger" in the summer of 2001, another major component of CKE's turnaround was its ability to reduce its expenses on general and administrative costs by 20 percent. To achieve this goal, the company decided to consolidate its operations by uprooting its longstanding Carl's Jr. headquarters in Anaheim and relocating it to Carpinteria. CKE's corporate office, previously in Santa Barbara, moved to the new oceanfront location last month. Staff in the finance, accounting and information technology departments remained in Orange County. -Santa Barbara News-Press

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry