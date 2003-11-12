New Vet Franchising Scholarship Formed

<b></b>

November 12, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

West Hartford, Connecticut-Franchise consulting firm Michael H. Seid and Associates LLC (MSA) announced that it signed an agreement with the International Franchise Association Education Foundation to establish the Michael H. Seid and Associates Veterans Scholarship Fund.

The Michael H. Seid and Associates Veterans Scholarship will be awarded annually, beginning in 2004, to U.S. Military veterans enrolled in an entrepreneurial course of study at an accredited college or university. Scholarship recipients will be required to apply the money toward tuition and fees. The IFA Educational Foundation will develop the general eligibility criteria for the Michael H. Seid and Associates Veterans Scholarship and be responsible for the selection process associated with awarding the scholarship.

For additional information or to apply for Michael H. Seid and Associates Veteran's scholarship, contact John Reynolds at the IFA Educational Foundation, 1350 New York Ave., NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC, 20005 or call (202) 662-0764. -Fishman Public Relations