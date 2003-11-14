Kahala Corp. Folds Fast-Food Mexican Chain Taco Time into Multiconcept Mix

Scottsdale, Arizona-Multichain franchisor Kahala Corp. and the Mexican quick-service chain Taco Time intend to gain real-estate and brand diversity through their merger, which was slated to close October 31.

The acquisition of Taco Time International would expand Kahala's Corp.'s umbrella beyond its current brands-110-unit Surf City Squeeze, 100-unit Frullati Cafe & Bakery, Rollerz, 50-unit Ranch*1 and 60-unit Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grills. All but five locations are operated by franchisees, leaving Kahala as owner of one Surf City Squeeze, one Rollerz and three Ranch*1 units, chief financial officer Michael Reagan said. Kahala plans one more unspecified acquisition, for the first quarter of 2004. -Nation's Restaurant News

