Focus Your Offline Efforts

As a marketer, here's a tip so that you may proceed with your marketing strategy based on e-mails in your in-basket
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you first come into the office in the morning, take an offline look at the e-mails from the previous days that you've saved and arranged in various files and folders. Quietly and unhurriedly, compose letters offline and put them into the drafts folder.

Since you have not logged on as the first activity in the morning and not allowed yourself to be besieged by all types of new messages, you are in a far more commanding position to take action and able to stay in control of your time and marketing efforts.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business

