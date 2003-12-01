George Antoniadis

42, founder of Alpha Flying Inc. in Manchester, New Hampshire
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: Fractional aircraft ownership program, aircraft consultancy, maintenance and service

Start-Up: Under $100,000 in 1992

Sales: 2003 estimated sales of more than $25 million for Alpha Flying and its affiliated companies

Flying Colors: A management consultant with an interest in aviation, Antoniadis took a chance on the friendly skies. Intrigued by the viable opportunities he saw, Antoniadis started Alpha Flying, offering aircraft sales, management and consultation services, and flight instruction and crew scheduling services.

Remain Partial: When fractional ownership became hot, Antoniadis launched PlaneSense in 1996. Targeting small to midsize businesses, PlaneSense offers more affordable Pilatus PC-12 turbo prop aircrafts to transport business travelers as opposed to competitors' small and midsize jets. Starting at as little as $436,000 for a one-eighth share, PlaneSense had close to 9,000 flights in 2002 and estimates a 10 percent increase for 2003.

Private vs. Public: Why are private planes better? "First, productivity," argues Antoniadis. "It's a calendar multiplier. Customers can travel on their schedule to their destination. They can work productively while traveling. They don't have to spend time at airports-check-in time [with us] is three minutes." Since they require shorter runways, the smaller PC-12s also allow travelers to land in close to 10,000 U.S. airports, compared to the 4,000 that airlines and jets serve. "It definitely expands the horizons," quips Antoniadis.

At Your Service: Currently focusing on businesses in the eastern United States, PlaneSense has recently expanded to the Southeast and flies all over the country. Antoniadis clarifies, "We are constantly looking and do see a demand in other regions."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market