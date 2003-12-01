Let's Chat

Instant messaging hits the road.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It wasn't so long ago that having your e-mail immediately forwarded to a wireless handheld seemed a bit excessive. But with so many people chatting over IM systems in the office, the time seems ripe for that still-more-timely messaging on the road as well.

Cingular Wireless Interactive Messaging PLUS lets you text chat on RIM BlackBerry 950 and 957 handhelds and Good Technology's G100 for $20 to $50 per month, depending on usage. PLUS operates independently of the e-mail, contact and other synchronization services from Good Technology and RIM, so you can stay in touch with colleagues even if your company's messaging server goes down. Alternatively, companies running any of several BlackBerry models over Lotus servers could choose IBM's Lotus Instant Messaging Everyplace 3 for a one-time fee of $45 per user.

With message logging, tracking and archiving even for messages to multiple recipients, both systems have a higher degree of accountability than many desktop IM systems. Messages in transit over Lotus IM happen to be protected by RIM's triple-DES encryption. But resource-challenged handhelds make a poor hacker target anyway, reassures Good Technology's group product manager Rick Osterloh. Both Good Technology and RIM have IM plans for Palm OS and Pocket PC handhelds and data networks other than Cingular's Mobitex.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market