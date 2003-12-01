Gear 12/03

A professional-looking digital camera, the most versatile DVD recorder and more
This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

In Living Color
Printing in black and white doesn't always express the vibrancy of your company. Kyocera Mita's FS-C5016N laser printer delivers 17 full-color, letter-size pages per minute, delivers 600 x 600 dpi resolution and holds up to 2,100 sheets of stock. It's also network-friendly, with 10/100Mbps Ethernet connectivity as well as USB 2.0 and bidirectional parallel port options. For another $419, you can make a wireless connection. Even better, its ECOSYS toner technology eliminates cartridge waste.

Five in One
With so many DVD read and write formats out there, how can you be sure that a disc is compatible with your DVD drive? Get LG Electronics' GSA-4040B, a DVD recorder that supports all five DVD formats. Its 2MB buffer makes it fast, recording at speeds of 3X for DVD-RAM discs, 4X for DVD-Rs and DVD+Rs, 12X for CD-RWs, and 24X for CD-R discs. And whatever your DVD application-backing up data, recording training videos or creating a product catalog-the portable GSA-4040B makes recording a snap.

  • GSA-4040B
  • LG Electronics
  • (201) 816-2000
  • www.lgeus.com
  • Price Range: $142 to $233

Rebel With a Cause
Canon's EOS Digital Rebel is a full-featured SLR digital camera ripe for those looking for professional quality and flexibility. The Digital Rebel's 6.3-megapixel CMOS sensor delivers 3,072 x 2,048 pixel images in RAW and JPEG formats that are stored on CompactFlash Type I or II cards (not included). The Digital Rebel also delivers speed- to 2.5 frames per second, in blasts of four pictures at a time. This 19.7-ounce (minus the battery) camera features a 1.8-inch LCD display and supports all Canon EOS series lenses.

