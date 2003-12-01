Gear 12/03

A professional-looking digital camera, the most versatile DVD recorder and more

December 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In Living Color

Printing in black and white doesn't always express the vibrancy of your company. Kyocera Mita's FS-C5016N laser printer delivers 17 full-color, letter-size pages per minute, delivers 600 x 600 dpi resolution and holds up to 2,100 sheets of stock. It's also network-friendly, with 10/100Mbps Ethernet connectivity as well as USB 2.0 and bidirectional parallel port options. For another $419, you can make a wireless connection. Even better, its ECOSYS toner technology eliminates cartridge waste.

FS-C5016N



Kyocera Mita



(973) 808-8444



http://usa.kyoceramita.com



Street Price: $2,356

Five in One

With so many DVD read and write formats out there, how can you be sure that a disc is compatible with your DVD drive? Get LG Electronics' GSA-4040B, a DVD recorder that supports all five DVD formats. Its 2MB buffer makes it fast, recording at speeds of 3X for DVD-RAM discs, 4X for DVD-Rs and DVD+Rs, 12X for CD-RWs, and 24X for CD-R discs. And whatever your DVD application-backing up data, recording training videos or creating a product catalog-the portable GSA-4040B makes recording a snap.

GSA-4040B



LG Electronics



(201) 816-2000



www.lgeus.com



Price Range: $142 to $233

Rebel With a Cause

Canon's EOS Digital Rebel is a full-featured SLR digital camera ripe for those looking for professional quality and flexibility. The Digital Rebel's 6.3-megapixel CMOS sensor delivers 3,072 x 2,048 pixel images in RAW and JPEG formats that are stored on CompactFlash Type I or II cards (not included). The Digital Rebel also delivers speed- to 2.5 frames per second, in blasts of four pictures at a time. This 19.7-ounce (minus the battery) camera features a 1.8-inch LCD display and supports all Canon EOS series lenses.