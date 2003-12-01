Measuring Up

Side-by-side comparison ads can persuade prospects to buy in the blink of an eye.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Dial-up vs. DSL. Oven vs. Microwave. Horse and buggy vs. auto. Whatever the innovation, whenever the era, wherever there's been a clear difference in speed and efficiency, a comparison ad has been all-powerful. Indeed, any demonstrable advantage in convenience and/or effectiveness between your widget and that of your old-school competitors deserves to be on display, front and center.

Recently, a replacement-window salesman came to my house with an eye-opening comparison: He brought in a sample of his company's double-pane window and a sample of my single-pane window. He held them side by side and then put a heat lamp behind one, then the other. He asked me to put my hand in front of each. It was a slam-dunk demonstration of how much better a double-pane window keeps out heat.

That comparative way of getting a message across can be just as impressive on paper, as this ad demonstrates. It's a cooperative effort between BusinessWeek (where the ad appeared) and Soundview Executive Book Summaries of Concordville, Pennsylvania. And it's an A+ effort because it makes its point quickly yet persuasively.

The left side of the ad shows a photo of the business memoir Jack: Straight From the Gut (Warner Books) by former GE chairman Jack Welch, with the headline, "Approximate reading time, 8 hours 30 minutes." On the right is an image of Soundview's eight-page summary of the book with the headline, "Approximate reading time, 30 minutes." In an eye blink or two, and without reading another syllable of supporting copy, the prospect has gotten the sales message in the most compelling way possible. And the approach will work in all media-print, broadcast, broadband. Indeed, it "reads" so fast you could almost use it on billboards.

Anything your company produces that's "new and improved" compared to current or previous products or services can benefit from side-by-side comparison advertising. Unless your team has concocted some drop-dead alternative for getting attention and making your most persuasive sales point in a few seconds, comparison advertising is an intelligent way to spend your ad dollars.

Naturally, if you are mired in parity-product hell, in which your cola syrup or checking account offers pretty much what everybody else's does, another direction may be called for. But if you can demonstrate that you're better than the next guy, it's a no-brainer. Create a comparison ad for a knockout punch.

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market