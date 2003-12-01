Youthful Optimism

Need a dose of inspiration? These stories about young, successful entrepreneurs will fire you up.
So you're young and starting a business. Ready to be inspired by the success stories of others just like you? Then check out Secrets of the Young & Successful: How to Get Everything You Want Without Waiting a Lifetime (Fireside) by Jennifer Kushell with Scott M. Kaufman.

Chock-full of stories about entrepreneurs (as well as businesspeople and writers/artists), the book will motivate you to get started now in accomplishing your business dreams. With helpful how-to chapters on topics such as setting goals, creating a network of business and personal contacts, and finding a balance between your work and personal life, it's the whole package.

And there's nothing like reading about how Fred DeLuca started his Subway empire at age 17 or that Michael Dell was the youngest Fortune 500 company owner at age 30 to light a fire under your own entrepreneurial aspirations. Check out www.youngandsuccessful.com for more information.

