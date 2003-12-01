What's New 12/03

Healthy meals make a splash.

December 1, 2003

Two concepts entered the franchising fray this year by providing rushed diners healthful lunch options. Healthy Bites Grill of Deerfield Beach, Florida, is a fast-casual concept that features wraps, turkey and buffalo burgers, and a salad station. Fresh City is a fresh-food restaurant based in Needham, Massachusetts, that serves smoothies, wraps, stir-fry, burritos, soups, sandwiches and pastries- made to order.