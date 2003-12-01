Mint Condition

With a fresh, funky twist on a familiar product, one candyman gets a taste of small-business success.

Vital Stats: Anthony C. Shurman, 33, of Yosha! Enterprises Inc.

Company: Westfield, New Jersey-based mint-maker

2004 Sales Projections: $15 million

Return Ticket: Pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc.'s acquisition of Warner-Lambert Co. prompted Shurman- marketing and sales manager and "gum-and-mint guy" in the Warner-Lambert candy division- opt for the severance package and go into the mint business himself.

"Coming across these mints before the big guys was a stroke of good fortune for us."

Big Find: His initial concept-packaging that allows smokers to tuck breath mints into their cigarette packs-became more appealing when Shurman came across a process to produce tiny, liquid-filled spheres that pack a punch. In an arena largely consisting of tablet-shaped mints, Shurman is confident of a shake-up with his creation, Momints.

The Blues: Packaging options like thin containers that slide into tight spots and petite glass vials have enticed club owners and retailers such as 7-Eleven and CVS, which carry the blue orbs. "There's never been a good- looking mint," Shurman remarks on his product's unique, pearl-like appearance.