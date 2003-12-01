Resources 12/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

December 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the December 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

World Cities Alliance

www.worldcitiesalliance.com

This resource will help you expand your business internationally. The World Cities Alliance provides information on labor costs, site location, taxation requirements, business start-up assistance, employee orientation and more. The best part: The services are free.

HighRankings.com

www.highrankings.com

HighRankings.com is a search engine optimization Web site that includes articles, tips and news on how to get your Web site ranked No. 1. Topics on the site include writing keyword-rich content, submitting to search engines, assessing link popularity, and writing effective meta-keywords and description tags.

Tchi Consulting

www.tchiconsulting.com

The Tchi Consulting Web site offers feng shui tips for businesses. In addition to basic feng shui advice for setting up your office, the site includes links to consulting services, books, resources and more.

KeepMedia Inc.

www.keepmedia.com

KeepMedia offers unlimited access to a database of more than 140 journals with ad-free magazine and newspaper articles for a monthly rate of $4.95. The articles include both consumer and trade publications.

NetNose

www.netnose.com

At this alternative online search engine, users vote on the relevancy of a Web site to its search terms. This process is periodically repeated for all Web sites to further refine the quality of the search system.

Contingency Planning and Disaster Recovery:A Small Business Guide

www.wiley.com

Contingency Planning and Disaster Recovery: A Small Business Guide by Donna R. Childs and Stefan Dietrich (John Wiley & Sons) is a thorough look at the contingency planning and disaster recovery needs of small businesses.

Microsoft Money 2004 Small Business

www.microsoft.com/money/business

Microsoft's latest money management software allows businesses to download, view and access information from multiple financial institutions in one place; has improved invoice and client management tools; and allows you to print paychecks from your desktop with instant and accurate tax calculations.

TheAdStop Inc.

www.theadstop.com

TheAdStop is a no-cost service that helps you compare Internet advertising opportunities. Pick a category that you want to target, and you'll get an alphabetical comparative listing of advertising opportunities that details everything from demographics to cost.