Cottman Transmission Systems Announces New Program

November 17, 2003 1 min read

Ft. Washington, PA-Cottman Transmissions Systems LLC announced the launch of the Platinum Care Center Program, a new 2004 quality initiative for its service centers. Cottman repairs, remanufactures and services automotive transmissions and has over 400 franchised locations in 43 states.

The program will reward and acknowledge those Cottman centers that have demonstrated excellence in customer service and achieved the highest quality standards. Starting in January 2004, customers will be able to identify Platinum Care Centers through a Platinum Care Center logo, used on in-store signs, window decals, the Cottman Transmission Web site dealer locater, Yellow Page advertising and business cards.

To qualify, a Cottman Center must have top scores in six different categories: customer satisfaction, technical expertise, store appearance, operations procedures, use of electronic diagnosis equipment and participation in national Cottman system events. -Cottman Transmission Systems LLC