Golden Corral in Race to Win More Market Share, Plans New Look

November 18, 2003 1 min read

New York City-Golden Corral plans to sustain its growth by expanding beyond its current geographic markets and continuing to focus on advertising and promotional activities, including sponsoring next year's NASCAR Nextel Cup race. A series of new TV advertisements with the theme "Everybody deserves a good meal" will be launched in 40 markets across the country. Next year's campaign, like this year's, will be heavily product focused.

The country's number-one grill buffet chain also is developing a new restaurant prototype to showcase more prominently its varied food offerings, with ethnic foods such as Mexican, Asian and Italian. Golden Corral's current model has the offerings clustered together. -Nation's Restaurant News