Proforma Launches Franchise Opportunity Web Site

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cleveland-Proforma, a provider of graphic communications, recently launched two Web sites, the new Proforma.com and ConnectwithProforma.com. ConnectwithProforma.com, Proforma's franchise opportunities Web site, provides entrepreneurs with information about the opportunities offered through the Proforma network. Visitors to the site can easily navigate through the detailed information about the industry, franchising, and more specifically, Proforma. Proforma.com, the company's Web site, has been redesigned to be user-friendly, providing easy navigation with detailed product and service offerings and quick response to questions or requests for quotes.

The programming allows clients found through the Web site to be matched with one of the 600 local Proforma sales offices in order to provide personal, professional assistance in selecting the right product for the right need. For those with questions, or who are in need of help, Proforma.com offers the usual forms of contact (i.e., e-mail, phone), as well as live chat with a Proforma representative from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. -Proforma

