Ruby Tuesday Rolls Low-Carb Menu, New Frying Oil

<b></b>

November 20, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maryville, TN-Ruby Tuesday Inc., operator and franchisor of a chain of more than 650 casual-dining restaurants, unveiled a low-carbohydrate "Smart Eating" initiative featuring at least 30 new items as well as new cooking techniques and educational tools promoting healthful eating.

Some of the new menu items include whole-grain fajitas, burgers in whole-grain wraps, a creamy cauliflower alternative to mashed potatoes and low-carb cheesecake. The chain also said it would switch to frying exclusively in canola oil, from soybean oil.

The company said it has engaged in wellness training for each of its 33,000 employees to help them understand the importance of starting healthful eating habits, among other programs. -Nation's Restaurant News