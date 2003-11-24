Fiducial Acquires Two Companies from CBIZ

November 24, 2003 1 min read

Columbia, Maryland-Fiducial, an international provider of professional business outsourcing and financial services to small businesses and professionals, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the bookkeeping and tax preparation services of CBIZ Services Inc. offices in Arvada, Colorado, and Houston, Texas. Terms of the agreement, which became effective November 15, were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds 350 business clients and 300 individual clients as Fiducial expands its operations in a suburb of Denver and in the industrial, commercial and financial hub of Texas. These are the last two CBIZ offices to be reunited with the network. -Fiducial