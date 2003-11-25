KFC Pulls Controversial Ads

November 25, 2003 1 min read

Chicago-KFC Corp., following a deceptive-advertising complaint to the Federal Trade Commission by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, has ordered the chain's local and national ad agencies to discontinue TV spots portraying its fried chicken as a diet alternative to fattier hamburgers like Burger King's Whopper, Advertising Age reported. It quoted unnamed executives close to the situation as citing "brand protection reasons" for KFC's order, and said a franchisee confirmed it was communicated in an internal memo. Louisville, Kentucky-based KFC could not be reached for comment immediately. -Nation's Restaurant News