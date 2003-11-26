Harrigans Restaurants Close on Court Order

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Worth, Texas-The Harrigans restaurant chain has officially closed its doors, after months of trying to reinvent itself in a more casual format.

Pinnacle Restaurant Group, which owns the chain, had filed for bankruptcy court protection in March as it sought to reorganize. But a federal bankruptcy court in Dallas recently converted the Irving-based group's bankruptcy from a Chapter 11 reorganization into Chapter 7 liquidation.

Pinnacle had hoped to convert many, if not all, of the 10 Harrigans in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma to a CJ's Roadhouse concept, which offered casual dining and takeout food. The chain had closed all four of its Metroplex Harrigans, reopening one along Interstate 20 in Arlington in June as the first-and, it turned out, only-CJ's in Tarrant County. -Fort Worth Star Telegram

