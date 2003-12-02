Schlotzky's Operators Say Redesign Increases Sales

December 2, 2003 1 min read

Austin, Texas-The combination of paninis, stuffed baked potatoes, limited table service and an enhanced atmosphere is putting a halt to negative sales trends, according to franchisees of Schlotzky's new bakery-cafe prototype.

Officials of the 597-unit sandwich chain said the company plans to roll out the bakery-cafe systemwide over the next two years because of early positive sales results. Schlotzsky's indicated that 13 units in five states from Arizona to Georgia already have added elements of the prototype, and 25 more locations are in development.

Cofounders Jeff and John Wooley have put another $2.5 million of their own money in Schlotzky's Inc., a sign of the mounting financial problems at the deli franchise company. -Nation's Restaurant News