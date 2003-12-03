Landmark 20,000th Subway Restaurant Opens; 20 Restaurants in Dead Heat

Milford, Conneticut-Subway Restaurants opened its 20,000th location recently. As a sign of the growth the company has seen over the past 38 years, the landmark opening was actually a simultaneous opening of 20 restaurants around the world.

Internationally, the company has set a goal of opening 7,500 Subway restaurants outside the U.S. and Canada by the year 2010. The list of stores which pushed the Subway chain to the 20,000th point and beyond illustrates the international reach that the company has. The landmark Subway restaurants are in: Robina, Queensland, Australia; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Tianjin, China; Hastings, England; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Phoenix and Flagstaff, Arizona; Woodbine, Georgia; St. Anthony, Minnesota; Bowling Green, Hazelwood, Missouri; Lockport, New York; Asheville, North Carolina; Strongsville, Ohio; Butler and Mt.Bethel, Pennsylvania; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Quitman and San Antonio, Texas; and Orem, Utah. -Subway Restaurants

