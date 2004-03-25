My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Financing

Is Funding From Family a Recipe for Disaster?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Provided by
StartUpJournal.com

Some entrepreneurs use "friends-and-family" funding early in the development of their companies. But although these people might be good for a summer barbecue, they can cause havoc in attracting additional cash.

It's the kind of jump-start most businesses need: Large venture-capital firms, particularly in these more skeptical times, have been hesitant to back early stage companies. In some ways, friends-and-family funding is the only funding new companies can get.

However, experts warn, such funding often lays land mines that make it more difficult for companies to raise traditional venture money down the line.

"It can render your company unfundable if you don't do it right," said Joe Bartlett, an attorney with Fish & Richardson P.C. in New York.

The most obvious problem stems from valuation. At a company's inception, entrepreneurs generally raise money by selling private-equity stock to early investors. Yet, the value of those shares is subjective, and entrepreneurs tend to be more optimistic about the worth of their business. That means the stock often carries an inflated valuation from the beginning.

That causes problems when venture-capital firms step in. These firms traditionally have a more realistic view of a company's worth-and it's generally far lower than that set initially-and immediately, the next funding round becomes a down round. That's often a bitter pill to swallow for existing investors.

It's getting far more acute nowadays. With the market for initial public offerings all but shut to venture-backed companies, and acquisition activity sparse, private companies have been forced to undergo several venture-funding rounds, with many of these down rounds as well. This drop in valuation hurts the investors at the bottom rung of the funding period-namely the friends and family-the most.

It's pain many of these investors don't always have to endure. By funding at inception, friends-and-family investors are often given special rights, like veto power over transactions. That could scuttle a later funding round, even if such a move might ultimately sink the company, Bartlett said.

"All you need is one guy with a veto right," he said.

Control also becomes an issue when many friends-and-family investors sit on a company's board, said Joanna Rees Gallanter, managing partner of Venture Strategy Partners, a venture firm in San Francisco.

"You could have three or four angel investors and the board," she said. "Try to get them off, and there's trouble."

Most small private companies don't need to have that many directors, Gallanter said. Instead, entrepreneurs might want to create an advisory board instead of a large board of directors, to give their investors some say, but no real governance hurdles that later venture capitalists might balk over.

"Your board should be small and very agile," she said.

Friends-and-family investments don't have to handcuff a company. For example, Gallanter suggested that instead of selling investors equity, the initial funding could be structured as a convertible-debt transactions. This helps remove the problem of setting an artificially high valuation at the first funding, she said.

Companies can also raise money initially through a straight debt sale, although many investors are only in venture funding because of the high-risk, high-return nature of equity investment.

Regardless of how the deal is structured, experts say entrepreneurs will have to get used to the idea that their friends-and-family investors will ultimately get pushed out of the business if they get subsequent funding down the line.

"You can change a lot of things," said Fish & Richardson's Bartlett. "But what you can't change is the fact that a lot of VCs won't want to play until you get these people out."

From StartupJournal.com
Copyright © 2004 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable