Winmark Moves to Nasdaq National Market

Golden Valley, Minnesota--Winmark Corp. announced that it will move from the Nasdaq SmallCap Market to the Nasdaq National Market. The company's shares debuted on the larger market last Tuesday.

Winmark operates and franchises stores that buy, sell, and trade new and used merchandise under names such as Play It Again Sports and Music Go Round. Winmark owns 816 stores and has awarded 24 franchises that are not yet open.

Winmark reported net income of $1.1 million on revenue of $8 million during the third quarter of this year. Shares of Winmark closed down 47 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $18.01 in quiet trading last Monday, its last day on the SmallCap market. -The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

