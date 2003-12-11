Sport Clips Among Top 10 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Central Texas

December 11, 2003 1 min read

Austin, Texas-Georgetown-based Sport Clips was recently named the ninth fastest growing private company in central Texas by the Austin Business Journal. Sport Clips competed against other privately owned companies in the $500,000 to $9,999,999 net sales group. The rankings are determined using the net sales and number of employees for the 2000, 2001 and 2002 fiscal years.

Sport Clips, which had record-setting growth over three years, features haircuts for men and boys in a sports-themed environment, complete with a big-screen TV up-front and TVs at every styling station tuned to sports. -I3PR