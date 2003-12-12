IFA Convention News--44th Annual Convention; International Franchise Expo; Women's Franchise Committee's Fifth Annual Leadership Conference

<b></b>

December 12, 2003 3 min read

Washington, DC-At this year's annual IFA convention, more than 20 concurrent educational sessions will address franchising from A-Z. Topics will include accelerating growth in an established market, adding value to tenured franchisees, building the brand, crisis management in international markets, financing, leveraging technology, marketing and recruitment.

The convention will take place at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from March 6 through 9, 2004. View the convention agenda at www.franchise.org. -IFA

Washington, DC-Franchise executives will learn the importance of mentoring programs as a bridge to advance their careers during the Women's Franchise Committee's (WFC) Fifth Annual Leadership Conference March 6, 2004 in Las Vegas. The conference will be held during the IFA's annual convention March 6 through 9 at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

The conference, titled "Networks: Tuning Into Others," is designed for both men and women. A presentation will provide details on the Women's Franchise Network, and Money Mailer President Godfred Otuteye will deliver a keynote address. Otuteye will set the stage during the Las Vegas event for discussions focusing on the value of utilizing mentoring programs in developing important networks that enable both men and women to reach their career goals. Speaking about his mentoring experiences within the franchise community, Otuteye will also highlight his company's mentoring program.

A panel discussion will address the personal experiences of today's leaders in franchising. Following the panel discussion, participants will have the opportunity to interact in roundtable discussions. View the convention agenda at www.franchise.org. -IFA

Washington, DC-Those who are pursuing dreams of controlling their destinies via small-business ownership can examine the world of franchising at the International Franchise Expo, sponsored by the IFA, April 30 through May 2, 2004 at the Washington, DC, Convention Center. The Expo provides a look at some of the world's most recognized brands at this three-day event.

The Expo is designed to help prospective franchisees learn how to put their skills to work through educational and networking opportunities. Representatives from some of the sector's most popular brands will lead how-to workshops on starting and running a franchised small business and provide pertinent information on the sector. Tomorrow's small-business franchisees can get individual contact with the leaders of mature and new franchise companies. There are sessions designed to help those who are facing career challenges to match the right concept to their needs, qualifications and personal goals.

Learn more about the Expo and the franchise sector at IFA's Web site at www.franchise.org.