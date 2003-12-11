My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

What to Pay Yourself

It's your business. You get paid what you want, right? Not quite. Here's what you need to take into consideration before setting your salary.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is no place where self-discipline plays a more important role than in setting your own salary. As the owner and founder, you can allocate as much or as little of the company's profits as you want to your own paycheck. You can even decide to go further. You can tell your accountant to cut you a check equal to the entire month's sales. That will be a high-water mark for your earnings, however, since draining that much cash will ensure that it is your last month in business.

There are two groups of interested parties in the decision about how much to pay yourself. First, you have to do right by your partners (if any), employees, suppliers, creditors and customers. If you take money out your company for yourself to the extent that any of these parties are damaged, it could be a mistake.

But you also have to consider yourself (and perhaps your spouse and your children), as well as any charitable causes you support out of your earnings. These interested parties deserve a fair cut of the bounty, too. You should get a decent return on the labor and risk you have invested. Your family should, of course, share in those benefits.

Complicating the issue is the fact that there is no set amount an entrepreneur should earn. Strictly speaking, it's all yours, or as much of it as you retain ownership of. Of course, a board of directors, partners, other owners and lenders may also have a say in this. Absent all limits, in a world where only you and your company are involved in the decision, you have to choose between taking money out to spend on yourself and your interests outside work, or reinvesting it in the company, where it can power further growth. The decision to take or reinvest profits is a highly personal one that turns on the fulcrum where your interests and those of your business coincide.

Other than taking a salary, there are several ways you can get value out of your business. They are:

  • Dividends. You can elect to pay yourself any amount you want by declaring it a dividend.
  • Paying family members. You can hire family members and pay them just like regular employees (as long as they're working just like regular employees.) This at least keeps the money in the family.
  • Fringe benefits. You may be able to pay for country club memberships, company cars, luxury business trips to popular destinations, and give yourself other attractive perquisites-and have them treated as tax-deductible business expenses. Just make sure you offer them to other employees as well.
  • Delayed compensation. If you chose to forgo compensation during your start-up phase, when cash was critical, you can take larger compensation now without fear of being accused by the IRS of taking excessive compensation-as long as you carefully documented your delayed-compensation plan when you were carrying it out.
  • Don't forget loans. You may be able to take a loan from your business as long as you document it in writing, pay a market rate of interest, and have a definite schedule for repaying it. Without those features, a loan between a business and its owner may run afoul of the IRS.

One more note: Be careful about paying yourself a very high salary and attempting to deduct it as a payroll expense. The IRS tends to view such salaries as dividends, which could mean you can't deduct your compensation as a business expense. Plus, you'd have to pay corporate taxes on the dividend.

Excerpted from Growing Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance