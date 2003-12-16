HomePros Franchise Named to 2003 Indiana Growth 100

December 16, 2003 1 min read

Evansville, Indiana-The Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, part of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, recognized Indiana's leading high-potential, high-growth companies at its 10th annual Growth 100 Dinner and Awards Banquet. HomePros Franchise Corp., of Evansville, was among the winners.

HomePros franchises are operated in Evansville, Newburgh, Vincennes, and Dubois County, Indiana, along with Owensboro, Kentucky, and Port St. Lucie, Florida. Agreements are in place for HomePros to expand into Marietta, Georgia, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Okawville, Illinois in the near future.

The Growth 100 award honors Indiana's rapid-growth, high-potential entrepreneurial companies with annual sales of at least $1 million. -HomePros Franchise Corp.