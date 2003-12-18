Friday's Puts Low-Carb Atkins on Menu

<b></b>

December 18, 2003

McLean, Virginia-T.G.I. Friday's, the casual-dining chain known for its flavor-laden but often-fattening foods, announced a deal with an unlikely partner: Atkins. Under a multiyear agreement, Atkins Nutritionals will become a very visible presence at all 523 domestic Friday's restaurants, partnering to create a stream of low-carb entrees, appetizers and desserts.

The move comes at a time carb-conscious consumers are cutting back on restaurant visits because they can't find low-carb meals they want. Sales of all low-carb products are expected to pass $15 billion this year. About 50 million Americans have at least tried a low-carb diet such as Atkins. -USA Today