Expansion News--Zyng Noodlery, The Athlete's Foot, Butterfly Life, Mr. Electric, Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

December 19, 2003 2 min read

Alexandria, Virginia-Zyng Noodlery, a Pan Asian restaurant chain, recently opened two Zyng express units in national airports. HMS Host opened Zyng Express in the Orlando International Airport and a second location in the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Airport.

HMS Host signed a deal with Zyng Noodlery in November 2002 to open 40 Zyng Express units in airports across the country. The next Zyng Express is scheduled to open in the Toronto, Canada, airport. -Fransmart

Atlanta-The Athlete's Foot has formalized an area development agreement with The Odom Group Inc. The agreement became effective on December 11, 2003, when The Odom Group Inc. purchased nine existing corporate-owned Houston-area stores from The Athlete's Foot. The Odom Group Inc. plans to open at least 10 additional stores over the course of the agreement. -The Athlete's Foot

San Ramon, California-Butterfly Life, a new health and fitness franchise, launched recently with the announcement of the sale of five franchises in Northern California and Atlanta. Members follow an exercise program promoting healthy living solutions, including a 30-minute circuit, custom fitness equipment and group exercise classes with nationally certified instructors. For more information, visit www.butterflylife.com. -Fleishman PR

Waco, Texas-Mr. Electric, an electrical service and repair franchise, added 42 new franchisees worldwide and achieved a 13.8 percent increase in U.S. sales revenue to make 2003 one of the strongest years for the company, according to president Rick Cross.

Cross also attributed the positive year to a changing attitude toward service and repair in the electrical industry. While many small-business owners focus solely on new construction, Cross said it limits them to a smaller client base that is reactive to rapid economic changes. Meanwhile, Mr. Electric has attracted the independent electrical businesses looking to diversify into the service and repair industry, creating a larger market of opportunity. -BizCom PR

Tulsa, Oklahoma-Camille's Sidewalk Café, the fast-casual, coastal-influenced cafe, signed a franchise development agreement to bring five restaurants to the counties of Lake, Porter, Tippecanoe and LaPorte, Indiana. Triumph Restaurant Group, the franchisee, is currently looking for locations and is scheduled to open the first restaurant by December 2004.

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe offers healthy wraps, traditional deli sandwiches, grilled Italian panini sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, gourmet coffees and desserts. -FranSmart