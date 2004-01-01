Growth Strategies

Who Ya Gonna Call?

Learn what to do if your insurance carrier goes bankrupt.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ever thought about what would happen if your insurance carrier went bankrupt? It's not impossible. Insurance companies are businesses-and like any business, it's not unheard of for them to face financial difficulties, including insolvency. Policyholders need to pay attention and react swiftly to protect their companies.

Here's what happens when an insurance company goes bankrupt. A public notice is issued, and the carrier also notifies policyholders, says Holly Bakke, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance and chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' Insolvency Task Force.

"There is a national system of guarantee funds that provides a safety net for policyholders," says Bakke. Particulars differ by state, but essentially, the guarantee fund pays some pending claims-typically up to $300,000, but not all types of claims are covered-refunds unearned premiums, and provides short-term coverage while you seek replacement insurance.

Bakke says that with the insolvency notice, you'll also receive a set of instructions. It's important to follow those instructions promptly and completely, especially if you have a claim you haven't filed yet. And don't delay your search for new coverage; the period during which the guarantee fund will protect you varies by state, but it's not a lot of time.

The best way to guard against a bankrupt insurance carrier is to buy your coverage from financially sound, well-managed companies. Bakke says your insurance agent should provide you with this information, as well as an explanation of how your state's guarantee fund works. "Your agent should be educating you on this issue long before it ever becomes an issue," says Bakke. And let's hope it never does.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?