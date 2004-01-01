Top Dollar

The lure of the "less than a buck" stores
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As lagging sales plague many retail sectors, the smart money's on dollar stores. Retail Forward (www.retailforward.com), a retail management firm in Columbus, Ohio, reports that dollar store sales were up nearly 7 percent in 2002.

Retail industry consultant Sue Goldstein in Dallas says smaller retailers can boost their bottom lines by adding the dollar store concept into their own stores. "Some may use [dollar items] as a loss leader to draw people into the store, but sample shops, discontinued lines and closeouts all offer opportunities to buy merchandise that can be sold at a deep discount," she suggests.

Now, that doesn't mean you should just throw some cheap items on a shelf. Goldstein advises a more strategic approach:

Group your dollar offerings in one section of your store. "If you can't dedicate a section, come up with a theme-like everything in red baskets is a dollar," Goldstein says. "You need to set the merchandise apart somehow."

The dollar products you feature should be a natural extension of your existing product mix. If you sell costume jewelry, for example, your dollar items should be cheaper costume jewelry.

Customers should easily see that the dollar products are worth more than their price."That's why dollar stores are successful," Goldstein explains. "Customers know that the product is $4 or $6 somewhere else."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market