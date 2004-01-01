Under Fire

Is it still possible to invest without getting burned?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For decades, we've been sold the notion that long-term investing is the best way to build a nest egg, and that mutual funds are the best vehicle for long-term investing. The fact that funds have been largely scandal-free has helped to cement that perception. The past year, though, has sorely tested that image.

First, securities regulators honed in on Morgan Stanley for using incentives to induce its brokers to sell the company's own mutual funds rather than giving impartial advice to clients. Several brokerages were also nailed by regulators for peddling more lucrative (for the broker) mutual fund Class B shares rather than more affordable (for the investor) Class A shares. And then last fall, we found out some mutual funds were letting the big guys eat into our returns through market timing and late trading schemes that benefited them.

Many investors, especially those with six- or seven-figures accounts, like the hand-holding brokerages can provide. So rather than throw out the broker with the bath water, make sure you ask the right questions before taking the advice of anyone pitching broker-sold fund shares.

If you do invest through a broker, assume you'll be paying a commission. The brokerage might receive front-end sales charges as high as 8.5 percent, but a more typical load is 3 to 5.5 percent. Or it might get back-end loads-typically sold as Class B or Class C shares-which are triggered if you sell during an initial period that could last as long as six years, during which time the fund also compensates the broker by charging higher expenses. Or the brokerage could earn a "wrap" fee for managing your money, typically 1 percent to 1.5 percent of your account value annually for mutual funds.

Ask upfront how your broker gets paid. If you don't get a straight answer, don't give him or her your business. In addition to the basic commission schedule, you should know how much money you have to invest before you get a discount; what classes of fund shares are available; and what additional incentives, if any, the broker and branch manager have to move particular fund families.

Scott Bernard Nelson is an assistant business editor at The Oregonian and a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail