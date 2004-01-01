Tech Buzz 1/04

Versatile mice for your employees; the next generation of portable display devices
This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Peripherals Vision
If you haven't thought twice about your computer input devices lately, it might be time to reconsider. A small hardware investment can make a computer user more comfortable during long hours at the desk and-the ultimate goal-increase worker productivity. One of the more recent innovations out on the market is embodied in Microsoft's Wireless Optical Desktop Elite package for $105 (all prices street). Included is a mouse with Tilt Wheel technology, a sideways scrolling feature that makes quick ergonomic work of navigating Web sites, spreadsheets and long documents. A similar scroll wheel is also built into the keyboard.

Logitech introduced the $49.95 Cordless Click! Optical Mouse with Fast RF wireless speeds equivalent to USB. It works with either hand, an important consideration for computers with many users. The $65 Kensington StudioMouse Wireless also includes rechargeable batteries and a cradle.

Wireless mice are smart options for graphic design work or for anyone who doesn't want to be tethered. Wireless connections typically give you about 6 feet of room to roam. This is also handy when conducting small gatherings, meetings or presentations around a monitor. Laptop users wanting space between themselves and their machines can take along a lightweight cordless optical mouse that can be used on just about any surface. When it comes to work comfort and convenience, new peripherals can be a quick and inexpensive step up.

Now Presenting . . .
When plain old PowerPoint isn't enough, you might want to consider a portable document camera (PDC), sometimes called a desktop visual presenter. That's a long name for a device that can display hard copy documents, 3-D objects or even microscopic images with the right adapter. Entrepreneurs who can't get away from paper can use a PDC as an alternative to scanning in or digitizing a pile of documents for a presentation. Most PDCs work through a projector or by being hooked up to a monitor.

Growing businesses whose products don't translate well onto a slide can add a PDC as a powerful sales presentation tool. Live product demos can be broadcast to meetings or to audiences at trade shows. PDCs with lots of bells and whistles run about $1,000. On the lower end, you'll find PDCs like the AVerMedia AVerVision110, which clocks in at less than $500 (street).

92%
of managers monitor employees' use of the Internet and e-mail.
SOURCE: Bentley College's Center for Business Ethics
Nearly
50%
of all U.S. workers use some kind of mobile technology.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

