Resources 01/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

January 1, 2004 3 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Clickalyzer

www.clickalyzer.com

Clickalyzer is a Web site tracking and monitoring system that tracks ads, Web pages, sales letters and visitors. the site can monitor visitors' navigation on a Web site and provide reports about what's working and what isn't. Sign-up is free; monthly service starts at $19.97.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)

www.osha.gov/SLTC/emergencypreparedness/index.html

OSHA recently added information to its Web site about workplace emergency preparedness and the ways OSHA can help small businesses. The site covers topics such as preparing for chemical and biological attacks, personal protective equipment, bioterrorism, training and education, and safety equipment, while offering tips like what to put in an emergency kit.

SpamCheck

http://spamcheck.sitesell.com

If you have trouble getting your legitimate e-mail newsletters and sales campaigns through spam filters, this free tool might be the answer. Submit your e-mail to SpamCheck, and they'll reply with a "spam score," plus recommendations on how to decrease the odds of your e-mail being filtered.

Technorati

www.technorati.com

Technorati is a blog research tool that tracks nearly 1 million blogs. Submit your search by keywords to find relevant resources ranked by "authority" (blogs with the most inbound links) and "freshness" (the most updated blogs). Technorati also offers a tool called Watchlists. Starting at $5 per year, Watchlists monitors the changes in Google rankings for the queries submitted along with the number of links to your Web site or blog.

Assist.com

www.assist.com/assist.htm

Rather than searching a database full of indexed Web sites, the free Assist.com search engine indexes PDF files. So next time your company is searching for a white paper, you'll be able to locate the expertise you need.

PR Leads

www.prleads.com

What's the alternative to sending out press releases and hoping you'll hear from journalists? PR Leads directs journalists to its clients based on their clients' expertise. the firm gets about 100 requests per day from journalists looking for expert sources to quote in stories. A three-month trial is $195; a full year costs $495.

Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR)

www.ceir.org

CEIR provides research and statistics about trade show exhibitions and develops reports on topics such as picking the right shows to attend and how shows compare in effectiveness to other forms of marketing communications. Many reports are industry-specific and cost a nominal fee; others can be downloaded for free.