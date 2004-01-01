A printer/copier that knows how to network

January 1, 2004

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Minolta's DiALTA CF2002 printer/copier is a full-color office workhorse with a four-color speed of 20 ppm and a black-and-white speed of 31 ppm. But its real strength lies in its ability to network with PCs for easy document delivery. Other features include workgroup publishing options like stapling and folding. Print/copy resolution is 600 dpi, and the Color Test Mode feature saves time and paper by printing seven color versions on one sheet.