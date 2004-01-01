Gear 1/04

A printer/copier that knows how to network
Minolta's DiALTA CF2002 printer/copier is a full-color office workhorse with a four-color speed of 20 ppm and a black-and-white speed of 31 ppm. But its real strength lies in its ability to network with PCs for easy document delivery. Other features include workgroup publishing options like stapling and folding. Print/copy resolution is 600 dpi, and the Color Test Mode feature saves time and paper by printing seven color versions on one sheet.

  • DiALTA CF2002
  • Minolta
  • (201) 825-4000
  • www.minoltausa.com
  • Street Price: $14,920 (includes scanner, copier stand, 256MB memory)

