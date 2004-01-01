Hot Disks 1/04

The next best thing to Outlook, CRM gets bigger and better, and more

E-Mail Alternative: Outlook isn't your only option among e-mail clients. Eudora 6.0's new SpamWatch feature sends spam to a junk mail folder. Version 6.0 also includes the new Content Concentrator, which shrinks long e-mail threads into manageable messages, as well as new format and style tools. The full-featured version costs $49.95 (all prices street).

Meeting Management: Make meetings more productive with FileMaker Meetings , an add-on for FileMaker 6 that uses information in the database to help you get organized. The $49 application includes a template that helps users build an agenda, generate minutes, and track action items and deadlines.

Relationship Advice: Keep up with customer relationships with Salesnet Express . This Web-based version of Salesnet's CRM application includes tools for managing accounts and contacts. Sales-net Express also features tools for generating reports and forecasts, and managing the sales process. For five users, it costs $19.95 per user per month; for 10 users, it's $14.95 per seat.

Online Office: Microsoft moves into Web conferencing with Office Live Meeting , an online collaboration and conferencing application. Included are tools for application viewing and sharing, attendance reporting and recording. Add-ons that let users start a Web conference from Outlook and MSN Messenger are available for download. Pricing starts at 35 cents per minute, with monthly rates available.

