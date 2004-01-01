Wish List

What do people want most in a cell phone?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We all use cell phones-they're a business productivity staple. But where are the entrepreneurial opportunities? A recent study by research firm Zelos Group offers insight into what America's 140 million cell phone users want most and what they don't care much about.

Winners are integrated digital cameras and push-to-talk services like Nextel's Direct Connect. A surprising loser is Bluetooth connectivity. Cell companies see a bright future for data transfers across ad hoc personal area networks, but consumers don't, says Seamus McAteer, Zelos Group senior analyst in San Francisco.

Short message service is also stirring up interest. It may be the wrong time to beam text ads to spam-weary consumers, McAteer says. But a new short-number code system could help phone users retrieve information seen in print, radio or TV ads. Consumers' growing appetite for rich media and two-way interactivity could spell opportunity for content aggregators of downloadable ring tones, screen savers, music, videos and games, McAteer says. Codes could also facilitate opt-in auctions, promotions and B2B transactions.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market