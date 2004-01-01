I Want My WTV

Keeping up with current events without leaving your office

January 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At last, you can catch the news and stock quotes at your desk. Sharp Electronics Corp. is the first to start distributing a completely wireless TV, the Sharp AQUOS LC-15L1U. Equipped with a Smart Link wireless digital audio/video transmission system and 802.11b wireless networking, the flat-panel AQUOS lets you watch TV or play a videocassette or DVD and control those receivers even when they're in another room. This 15-inch LCD has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, providing three hours of viewing time. A built-in handle makes moving it a snap. ($1,800, www.sharpelectronics.com).