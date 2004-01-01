Book It!

Using an online travel site has its advantages for small companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The top three online booking sites, Expedia, Orbitz and Travelocity, are out to win your business. They're now full-service travel agencies with robust products to help small companies save big when it comes to booking business trips. Is it time to give them a try? Consider these advantages:

  • Your own site: When you contract with Expedia, Orbitz or Travelocity, your company gets a private booking site. This site looks and feels just like the well-known consumer sites but is configured with details of your company's travel policy, making compliance automatic. Setup fees, which run in the $150 range, are frequently waived.
  • Lower transaction costs: When a business traveler calls a traditional travel agent, he or she is charged a fee for the booking, which can range from $25 to $50. The big three online agencies charge $5 or $6 per online booking. (Agents are also available 24/7, but if you choose to call one, fees range from $15 to $25.)
  • Lower rates: Research shows that when business travelers are able to see all the air fares, hotel or rental car rates available online, they choose less expensive options than when they are talking to a travel agent on the phone. Savings are usually in the 20 percent range. (Downside: Not all low-fare carriers, like JetBlue Airways or Southwest Airlines, list fares on these sites-they'd prefer you book on their sites instead.)
  • Increased bargaining power: When all your company travel is booked through a single site, it provides you with hard data to use to negotiate special rates from airlines, hotels or car rental companies.
  • More control: You can assign different privileges for different travelers and require "exception reports" when employees stray from your travel policy.

For more information, log on to www.expediacorporate.com, www.orbitz.com/business or www.travelocitybusiness.com.

Christopher McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market