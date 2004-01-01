Growing Pains

Aggressive growth could mean bigger profits-and unhappy employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Contrary to conventional wisdom, the bottom line isn't the sole-or even the most important-factor entrepreneurs consider when they decide to pursue growth.

In "What Do They Think and Feel About Growth? An Expectancy-Value Approach to Small Business Managers' Attitudes Toward Growth" (Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, Volume 27, Issue 3), Johan Wiklund, Per Davidsson and Frédéric Delmar found that entrepreneurs considering growth were much more influenced by noneconomic factors, like employees' well-being, than by economic factors, such as sales, profits and compensation.

The study examined data from 1,248 firms collected over a 10-year period to see what factors affected entrepreneurs' decisions to aggressively grow their companies. The most crucial factors in the decision to grow, the researchers found, were: 1) concern for employees' well-being (as the owner tries to preserve the appeal of the "small" organizational dynamics within the corporate culture), 2) a potential decrease in the quality of products or services if employees aren't happy with the effects of growth, 3) the owner's ability to spend time on tasks they enjoy more if employees are happy with the growth strategy, and 4) the firm's ability to survive various crises if employees are happy pursuing growth.

In other words, the entrepreneurs surveyed focused squarely on how employees would react to the firm's aggressive growth plan. And that reaction, in owners' opinions, wasn't necessarily good. Owners perceived that putting a major growth plan in place could result in possible decreases in quality, increased time spent on work they didn't enjoy, and less employee support during a sales or cash-flow crisis, as employees could blame the crisis on the new growth plan.

Interestingly, though, entrepreneurs also believed their overall workload (hours per week) would be reduced significantly if they pursued growth. So is it worth it? If you bring your employees along step by step through the entire process of planning and implementing growth, you should be able to decrease their concerns and improve your prospects for success.

David Newton is a professor of entrepreneurial finance at Westmont College in Santa Barbara. For more journal summaries, visit www.techknowledgepoint.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market