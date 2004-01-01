It Figures 1/04

2/3

of HR professionals have discovered porn on employee computers.

SOURCE: Business & Legal Reports Inc.

46%

of employees say they first hear about major changes at work through the grapevine, while only

17%

of employers think employees hear about changes this way.

SOURCE: RoperASW

63%

of workers feel employers have a responsibility to protect them from unwanted e-mails.

SOURCE: InsightExpress LLC

78%

of small-business executives say Web surfing hasn't hurt business productivity.

SOURCE: Harris Interactive Inc.

70%

of CEOs believe the effects of 9/11 are still being felt and that they have delayed economic recovery.

SOURCE: TEC International