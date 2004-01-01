It Figures 1/04

Entrepreneurial stress, Web surfing and more
2/3
of HR professionals have discovered porn on employee computers.
SOURCE: Business & Legal Reports Inc.

46%
of employees say they first hear about major changes at work through the grapevine, while only
17%
of employers think employees hear about changes this way.
SOURCE: RoperASW

63%
of workers feel employers have a responsibility to protect them from unwanted e-mails.
SOURCE: InsightExpress LLC

78%
of small-business executives say Web surfing hasn't hurt business productivity.
SOURCE: Harris Interactive Inc.

70%
of CEOs believe the effects of 9/11 are still being felt and that they have delayed economic recovery.
SOURCE: TEC International

50%
of small-business owners say their stress levels are lower than or the same as when they were employees.
SOURCE: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

