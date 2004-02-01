Spies Like Us

The hard drive you wear on your wrist

February 1, 2004 1 min read

If you're never caught without your PDA holster, and identify more with Q than 007, the Meritline USB WatchDrive is your next high-tech accessory. Its brushed-steel bezel conceals 256MB worth of files, photos, video clips or music downloaded from any USB port. When its cable is plugged in, the WatchDrive appears to Linux, Mac and Windows as another drive for drag-and-drop file transfer. It's shock- and water-resistant, so next time you're thrown out of a Learjet, at least your data will be safe. ($130, www.meritline.com)