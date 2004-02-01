Fresh Finds

Check out these new digs on your next trip to the Big Apple.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Despite a decline in business and leisure travel since 9/11, the Manhattan hotel scene remains resilient and continues to grow. If you'd like to put the "new" back into your hotel stay in New York City, try these brand-spanking-new properties at three different price points:

Value: Hampton Inn, Chelsea

This 144-room, 20-story high-rise hotel recently opened in Manhattan's trendy Chelsea neighborhood on West 24th Street, about halfway between Midtown and Lower Manhattan. It combines high-tech design features with the amenities you may have come to enjoy at other Hampton Inns: free continental breakfast, free local calls, in-room coffee makers and ironing boards, a fitness center and free high-speed Internet access. In addition, you'll earn Hilton HHonors points for your stay. Rates start at $160. (108 W. 24th St.; 212-414-1000)

Boutique: Hotel Gansevoort, Meatpacking District

The new zinc-and-glass-clad, 13-floor Hotel Gansevoort opens this winter in the eclectic Meatpacking District on Manhattan's Lower West Side. Surrounded by cutting-edge restaurants and boutiques housed in retrofitted meat warehouses and storefronts, the hotel offers balconies and/or bay windows with views of the city or the Hudson River from most of its 187 rooms. High-tech amenities include free Wi-Fi and plasma-screen TVs in each room. Rates start at $325. (18 Ninth Ave.; 212-206-6700)

Luxury: Mandarin Oriental, Columbus Circle

The dramatic new Mandarin Oriental is perched on the top floors of the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle-a brand-new twin-tower, multipurpose complex on the southwest corner of Central Park. The 251 guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, three phones, high-definition plasma-screen TVs and marble bathrooms featuring soaking tubs with picture windows overlooking the park and the city. Start saving now; rooms start at $595. (80 Columbus Cir.; 212-805-8800)

Christopher McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market