Breaking the Silence

Brushing up on your small talk is more important than you think.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A quiet elevator ride or break room java fix is fine when solo, but occupy that same space with one of your employees, and suddenly the silence is deafening. Like it or not, as the business owner, you should show you care about the people who help run your enterprise, and these moments are the perfect opportunity. But if engaging in idle chitchat makes you groan inwardly, take heart: Small talk can convey warmth even if the only real heat is the steam rising from your coffee mug.

Because of its informal nature, small talk provides an easy in-and-out of quick conversations that can leave employees feeling good about the interaction, though you may have forgotten moments later. "If you hear employees talking about a movie or what they did on the weekend, get involved," instructs Don Gabor, small-talk expert and author of Words That Win: What to Say to Get What You Want (Prentice Hall Press). Throw in a quick question or comment, and you instantly succeed in showing interest, as well as proving you're not all business, in a matter of mere seconds.

While open-ended questions can reveal the deep, inner thoughts of an employee, you may not have time for that. Simple questions can help you feign curiosity without involving you in a lengthy discussion. By employing the dual approach of interjecting/excusing yourself with closed-ended questions or comments like "Aren't you lucky?" or "Sounds like quite an experience!" during the early stages of Tom's epic weekend-warrior escapades or Jane's antiquing bonanza, you can safely high-tail it to your office while others marvel at your enthusiasm.

If hanging onto every word in the exchange proves unbearable, just make sure you pick up on at least one key element to ask about, says Gabor. And cinch endings with surefire closures. "Well, got to get back to work," is a tried-and-true favorite of Gabor's, who always makes sure to add, "But it was really fun hearing about . . ." Restating something mentioned by an employee shows that you are listening. And if all else fails, a simple hello and goodbye using their names still shows effort, one they'll remember long after you do.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market